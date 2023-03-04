Hyderabad: Osmania University commerce students can opt for ACCA course

The B Com or M Com students of the Osmania University can also study the ACCA course and they will get an exemption from five papers out of 13 in the ACCA

Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Department of Commerce, Osmania University (OU), on Friday signed a MoU with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), a global body for professional accountants, to grant ACCA qualification to university students.

As per the agreement, BCom or MCom students of the OU can also study the ACCA course and they will get an exemption from five papers out of 13 in the ACCA. Students on clearing remaining eight papers will get BCom or MCom degree with ACCA certificate, which is recognised in more than 180 countries

Speaking on the occasion, OU Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana stressed the need for the Professor of Practice to bridge the gap between theory and practice in terms of having industry experts in teaching. ACCA India Director Sajid Khan said the ACCA qualification gives up-to-date skills that the students need to become a finance professional.

Chairman Board of Studies Prof. V Appa Rao explained the changing aspects of the accounting profession world over.