OU plans to offer dual BSc degree programme with University of Melbourne

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania University and University of Melbourne, Australia, are planning to jointly offer a four year dual BSc degree programme.

Towards this, the University of Melbourne representatives -Prof. Ashok Muthupandian, Assistant Deputy Vice Chancellor International, Prof. Madhava Rao and Juhee Ahmed held discussions with OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder, Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and OU Registrar Prof. P Laximnarayana here on Friday.

Navin Mittal lauded the steps initiated by the OU in the direction of seeking collaboration with University of Melbourne for a four year BSc degree programme. He said the proposed programme would be a blend of the basic Sciences of Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics, Botany and Zoology.

To minimize apprehensions of students coming from Mathematics and Biology background in intermediate levels, he said that proper bridge courses would be provided to enable the transition.

Prof. Ravinder said he and his team would get working on the ground realities to take forward this initiative to a fruitful collaboration. He asked the HoDs of the various Science groups of the University to initiate the processes at their respective department level.

Prof. Ashok Muthupandian said students would pursue the course for two years in India and later two years from University of Melbourne.

After the four year BSc, students have a choice of selecting from 35 different combinations of specializations or pursue a one year master’s degree, Prof. Muthupandian added.