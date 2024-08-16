Hyderabad: Osmania University professor gets IETE award

Prof. Naveen Kumar has an illustrious career with over 120 research publications, completed projects with ISRO, and establishment of the Advanced GNSS Research Laboratory at OU.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 05:46 PM

Hyderabad: Perumalla Naveen Kumar, Professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Osmania University, has been awarded the IETE Prof. K. Sreenivasan Memorial Award 2024 by the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE), New Delhi.

He also successfully completed several major and minor research projects from Space Applications Centre, ISRO, Department of Science and Technology, World Bank TEQIP etc.