Hyderabad: Osmania University’s 81st convocation in October

Hyderabad: The Osmania University will hold its 81st convocation ceremony tentatively in the second week of October this year. A notification to this effect has been issued by the university here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the university will confer degrees, diplomas and gold medals on the successful candidates of annual and supplementary examinations of all programmes including distance education conducted from July, 2018 to June, 2020. However, the PhD degrees which are awarded up to September 30, 2021 will also be considered.

All PhD degrees and PG/MPhil/PhD gold medals will be presented at the convocation. However, the UG degree gold medals will be awarded at respective colleges after the convocation, the OU said.

The degree certificates of candidates who passed the PG, UG, diploma and MPhil programmes in regular mode in the university, affiliated or autonomous colleges will be sent by post, it said adding that candidates who cleared their exams through PGRRCDE will also receive their certificates through the post.

Regular candidates of all diploma, UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes including those from autonomous colleges and PGRRCDE can submit their applications online through the university website www.osmania.ac.in by paying the prescribed fee.

The online application process commenced on Thursday and the last date for submission of applications by PhD candidates with a fee of Rs.500 is September 30.

Students of diploma, UG, PG and MPhil programmes can apply online with a fee of Rs.625 till September 25 and with a late fee of Rs.200 the applications will be accepted till September 30.

“Candidates who have already taken their degree certificates, in absentia, are not eligible to apply. If they do so, the fee paid will not be refunded. Students who do not register for the convocation will have to take the convocation certificates (degrees) in absentia,” the OU said.

The application forms from candidates who passed exams prior to July, 2018 and after June, 2020 will be not entertained, it added.

