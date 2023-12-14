Hyderabad: OU students demand for democratic atmosphere on campus

Nearly 300 students marched from the university main library till the administrative building demanding the administration to resolve their issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:30 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: Demanding removal of barbed wire, barricades and restoration of democratic atmosphere on the campus, students and research scholars of the Osmania University on Thursday held a protest at the administrative building.

While some students tried to remove the barbed wire and barricades at the administrative building, a few others tried to jump the compound wall.

Commotion ensued between the protesting students and police personnel as the latter detained students and shifted them to Osmania University Police Station.

“Students have been facing several issues including hostel and mess problems, and fee hike. Instead of listening to our grievances, the administration placed barbed wires and barricades barring the entry of students into the administrative building,” alleged Satya Nelli, secretary, AISF OU.

Students warned the university administration of a huge protest by all student organisations, if barricades and barbed wire are not removed.