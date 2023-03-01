Hyderabad: Three held for selling smuggled gold

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team along with the Customs officials nabbed three persons on charges of smuggling gold and trying to sell it at Mailardevpally on Wednesday. Officials seized 700 grams gold worth Rs.40 lakh on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Syed Moiz Pasha (37), a travel agent from Falaknuma, Sameer Khan (31), a transporter from Vattepally in Mailardevpally and Mohd.Arshad (41), a gold trader and booty receiver from Rein Bazaar.

According to the police, Syed Moiz Pasha, who is travel agent lured persons into smuggling by promising to arrange tourist visas and send them to Dubai. He successfully sent people to Dubai and smuggled gold biscuits into Hyderabad and sold it locally at a lower rate.

Officials said Syed Moiz Pasha was caught at Mailardevpally while he tried to sell the imported smuggled gold to Arshad with the help of Sameer Khan. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Customs officials in Hyderabad for further action.