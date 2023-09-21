Hyderabad: Over 2 lakh devotees flock to seek blessings from Khairatabad Ganesh

Lakhs of people come to visit the Ganesh idol as the festival holds a lot of importance. We have arranged for medical and water facilities for the devotees who come to see the idol, Sandeep Raj, Convenor of the Ganesh Utsav committee said

By ANI Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: More than two lakh devotees thronged Khairatabad Market Road to seek blessings from the 63-foot Khairatabad Ganesh idol which was opened for public darshan with traditional gaiety on September 18 in Hyderabad’s Taj Enclave.

“Telangana’s Ganesh pandal is considered the most famous Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad. Made of clay, the Khairatabad Ganesh is the largest Idol in India at 63 feet. More than two lakh devotees arrived at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha in the past two days,” Sandeep Raj, Convenor of the Ganesh Utsav committee told ANI.

“The celebrations kickstarted on 18 September and immersion will be done on 28 September in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. Lakhs of people come to visit the Ganesh idol as the festival holds a lot of importance. We have arranged for medical and water facilities for the devotees who come to see the idol,” Raj added.

The idol was crafted by Artisans from Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. It took around 3 months to make the idol, he said.

The idol weighs around 55 tons, with 63 feet in height. Every Ganesh idol comes with a different theme and this year the theme is ‘Dasmukha Vidya Ganapathi.’ We will immerse the idol on 28 September at 7 am in the morning, said Sandeep Raj further.

Earlier today, a pandal celebrating the Make in India initiative was set up in Maharashtra‘s Mumbai, featuring a Vande Bharat Express theme. Inside this pandal, an idol of Lord Ganesha has been placed within a Vande Bharat train-inspired design.

Speaking about the design, Deepak Makwana, the organiser of the Pandal, said that every year they take a theme of pride for Ganpati decorations from the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“I am an interior designer so I have more interest in art. The Ganpati is eco-friendly and is made of natural clay, Makwana pointed out.

The 10-day festival started on Tuesday, ushering in a wave of excitement and devotion that has captivated hearts across India. Social media platforms are abuzz with pictures and videos showcasing the artistry of theme-based pandals, each one distinguished by its unique and creative designs.

One of the most sought-after themes this year is Chandrayaan-3, India’s successful mission to the moon. Another unique pandal that has captivated the attention of many is the pandal built by the Cyber Cell Surat Police, which shares a message to beware of cyber fraud.

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour, with thousands of devotees thronging temples and pandals for the darshan of the Lord Ganesha.

The festival ends with elaborate immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi, 10 days from the start of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read Khairatabad Ganesh: Traffic restrictions issued from September 18 to 28