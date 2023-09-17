Hyderabad: Khairtabad Ganesh traffic restrictions

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said the restrictions will be imposed depending on the number of devotees coming to have darshan of Khairtabad Ganesh.

08:26 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Khairatabad Ganesh-2023(Photo: Sandeep Erukala)

Hyderabad: In view of the installation of the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings between September 18 and 28.

Accordingly, traffic towards Mint Compound from Rajeev Gandhi statue will be diverted towards Nirankari Junction, and traffic from Rajdoot lane towards Bada Ganesh will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Traffic from Mint Compound towards IMAX Theatre will be diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction and from Necklace Rotary, diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction or Khairatabad flyover. Also, traffic from Khairatabad Post Office lane towards Khairatabad railway gate will be diverted towards Saifabad old PS junction.

The traffic congestion points include Khairatabad – Shadan College – Nirankari, Saifabad old PS, Mint Compound -Necklace Rotary. The parking places are IMAX Theatre -NTR Ghat – NTR Garden parking places – opposite IMAX in school premises. Visitors coming in their vehicles for Bada Ganesh darshan must come via Necklace Rotary and avoid Khairatabad junction road and Rajdoot lane road.

Any inconvenience in commuting, please contact Hyderabad Traffic Police Helpline – 9010203626.