Hyderabad: Over 2000 Agniveers of first batch report at Artillery Centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: After undergoing four phases of grueling testing and filtering process involving physical tests, medical tests, written examination and document verification, over 2,200 Agniveers of the first batch have reported at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad.

Brig Rajiv Chauhan, Commandant Artillery Centre Hyderabad welcomed the Agniveers into the fold of Indian Artillery and interacted with them.

The first batch of Agniveers started reporting to their respective training centres from December 24. The Agniveers would be subjected to a meticulously planned training regime over a period of eight months to churn out well-trained and disciplined soldiers for the Indian Army, a press release said.