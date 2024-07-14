Hyderabad: Padma Shri awardee Dr G Padmaja Reddy to perform ‘Kakatiyam Part – III’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 July 2024, 03:04 PM

Dr. Padmaja Reddy in the costume of Rani Rudramadevi, Queen of Kakatiya Dynasty

Hyderabad: After a decade of successful endeavors in showcasing performing arts both in India and the USA, Dr. G. Padmaja Reddy continues to promote the rich heritage and intricate dance forms of our ancestors during the Kakatiya Dynasty with ‘Kakatiyam’.

The Padma Shri awardee will be performing ‘Kakatiyam Part – III’ at Ravindra Bharathi on July 17.

A committed artist, guru, choreographer who is involved in promoting and bringing awareness to the Indian dance form, Kuchipudi, Dr. Padmaja Reddy in a career spanning over five decades has to her credit over 3,000 performances across the globe.

She is the founder of Pranav Institute of Kuchipudi Dance and has introduced the new art form ‘Kakatiyam’.

“Over the past decade, I have dedicated myself to the relentless pursuit, hard work, and discipline required to revive and bring glory to the ancient dance traditions of the Kakatiya dynasty,” says Dr. Padmaja Reddy. “This journey has been a labor of love, driven by a deep passion for preserving and promoting our cultural heritage,” she adds.