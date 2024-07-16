| Planning To Visit Goa This Monsoon Then Know About This Goa Beyond Beaches Initiative

Planning to visit Goa this monsoon? Then know all about this ‘Goa Beyond Beaches’ initiative

Officials say efforts are on to attract the attention of travellers to the various other destinations from heritage to forest reserves away from the beaches

By PTI Updated On - 16 July 2024, 12:02 PM

Representational Image

Kolkata: In a bid to showcase its rich heritage and biodiversity, Goa Tourism has started the ‘Goa Beyond Beaches’ initiative to attract travellers to various other destinations in the State away from beaches, an official said.

As there is a lot of traffic on the beaches, efforts are on to attract the attention of travellers to the various other destinations from heritage to forest reserves in the State away from the beaches, said senior Goa Tourism Department official Deepak Narvekar.

Also Read Take note! Goa bans swimming in these places

“This concept of Goa beyond beaches is getting increasingly popular and many people visiting the State are going to the interiors,” he said at a travel and tourism fair in Kolkata, where Goa Tourism was represented.

Narvekar said the State government is promoting a homestay policy, by which the local people can keep tourists in their homes in beautiful and serene Goan villages with rich heritage.

“Tourists can have traditional Goan food cooked in the homestays, experience the local culture and the traditions there,” he said. The places in the interiors of Goa getting popular with tourists are Canacona, Bicholim, Sattari, etc, Narvekar, deputy general manager (marketing), Goa Tourism Development Corporation, said.

He said the Goa government is providing monetary support of Rs two lakh to those setting up homestays to arrange for infrastructure and furnishing for providing good facilities to tourists.

“Of late, many homestays have come up in Goa and tourists are staying at these places in the villages to experience the rural life of the State,” he said. He said that animal sanctuaries in this western State along the Arabian Sea are also popular among tourists.

“Wildlife safaris for visitors are held at the sanctuaries,” he said. Among the popular wildlife sanctuaries in Goa are Cotigao, Mhadei, Netravali and Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, the official said. “We get high-end tourists who come for bird watching,” he said.

At Cotigao along the Goa-Karnataka border, one can sight flying squirrels, slender loris, Indian pangolin, mouse deer, four-horned antelope, etc, according to Goa Tourism Development Corporation.