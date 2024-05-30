Significance of historical landmarks in Telangana

The current State emblem, adopted in 2014 and designed by artist Laxman Aelay, showcases two of Telangana’s most significant historical landmarks: the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Charminar.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 30 May 2024, 10:50 PM

Hyderabad: As Telangana gears up to celebrate its 10th Formation Day on June 2, the Congress-led government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, plans to unveil the new emblem, arguing that the existing one, which features the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and Charminar, represents feudalism and autocratic rule. This move has sparked concerns among historians and cultural enthusiasts who fear the erasure of Telangana’s rich history and cultural identity.

The current State emblem, adopted in 2014 and designed by artist Laxman Aelay, showcases two of Telangana’s most significant historical landmarks: the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Charminar.

The Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, also known as the Warangal Gate, is an iconic relic from the 12th century. This grand stone arch was part of the Swayambhusiva temple complex in the Warangal Fort, constructed under the rule of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The intricately carved archways of the Thoranam symbolise the era’s artistic excellence and the dynastic legacy that shaped the region’s history. Despite facing destruction, the Thoranam stands tall, symbolising resilience and continuity. Known for their patronage of architecture, the Kakatiyas left an indelible mark on Telangana’s cultural landscape.

Charminar Built in 1591, Charminar is a symbol of Hyderabad heritage. Commissioned by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, this structure, featuring four lofty minarets, was built to honour the establishment of Hyderabad and is believed to commemorate the end of a destructive plague.

Recognised as a significant archaeological and architectural marvel by the Archaeological Survey of India, its architectural style, blending elements of Indo- Islamic design reflects the flourishing syncretism during the Qutb Shahi dynasty’s rule.

These monuments represent the diverse cultural and historical influences that have shaped Telangana over the centuries