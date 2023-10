| Hyderabad Panthers Beat Lal Bahadur Cc By 211 Runs In Hca C Division One Day League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: D Abhilash slammed 175 as his side Hyderabad Panthers defeated Lal Bahadur CC by 211 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league match in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In another match, Mohd Azhar scalped six wickets for 34 to bowl Southern Stars to a crushing nine-wicket victory over Satyam Colts.

Meanwhile, Youngmasters’ Shivam Agarwal (125) and Uday Pawar (112) hit centuries in their side’s big win over ML Jaisimha.

Brief Scores: C Division One-day league:

Youngmasters CC 319/3 in 40 overs (Shivam Agarwal 125, Uday Pawar 112) bt ML Jaisimha 127 in 27.4 overs (B Sathwik Swaraj 4/27); Raju CA 417/9 in 45 overs (Md Nehan Ahmed 61, P Tharun 67, Rohit Kj 76, Bharath Reddy 65) bt Akshit CC 98/9 in 45 overs (Sai Ram 4/22); Safilguda CC 174 in 39.3 overs (Harshith 64, Hemanth 52, Surya D 4/28) bt Sunshine CC 82 in 30.5 overs (Ritik Sharma 3/8); Golconda CC 283 in 41.3 overs (Kabeer Singh 116; Vishwayendera S 3/36) bt Picket CC 68 in 21.2 overs (Shlok Jain 3/1); Hyderabad Panthers 340/5 in 50 overs (P Avinash Chandra 55, D Abhilash 175, Diyanshu 50) bt Lal Bahadur CC 129 in 39.4 overs (Ch Rithyuth 3/15, Nikhil Reddy 3/35); Vijaynagar CC 261/8 in 50 overs (Daksh 58, Rayudu Naik 57; Ravinder 3/34) bt Tirumala CC 115 in 35 overs (D Yashwanth 3/8); AB Colony CC 208 in 49.4 overs (Md Sameer 71; CG Rupeshwar 4/19) lost to Roshanara 209/4 in 32.4 overs (RA Hitesh Kumar 90); Universal CC 172 in 36.5 overs (Mohd Ghazi 3/30, Srinadh Goud 4/13) lost to Sutton CC 176/2 in 27 overs (Rajiv Reddy 64, K Sashreek 71); Sagar CC 215/9 in 47 overs (Breentesh Sen 58, J Jaswanth 54; Aryan 3/18) bt Superstar CC 123 in 42.2 overs (Saketh N 3/12, Siddharth V 3/31); Lord’s CC 195 in 35.5 overs (Thirumala Rao 4/41) lost to Lal Bahadur PG 198/8 in 46.2 overs (Hatim Y 3/28); Satyam Colts CC 180 in 34.3 overs (Nythik 63; Mohd Azhar 6/34) lost to Southern Stars CC 181/1 in 16.5 overs (Mohd Faiz Ahmed 64, Qubaib 82no); Shalimar CC 95 in 29.3 overs (Geeth Mudiraj 3/24, Raja Teja 4/21) bt CK Blues 58 in 24.4 overs (Lalith Aditya 4/6); Ranga Reddy Dist 224/5 in 50 overs (Likith Sagar 53no, Avaneesh 61) lost to Reliance CC 230/3 in 42 overs (Devaria Laxman 68, Mokshith J 100); Ameerpet CC 315 in 47.2 overs (Tarandeep Singh 85, Sharanpal Singh 99; A Ashrith S 3/34, Jai Krishna 5/65) bt Mayura CC 300 in 49.4 overs (Shaik Ashfaq 96, M Vidhyacharan 93; Sharanpal Singh 4/62); Victory CC 192/9 in 36 overs (Sai Rishi G 3/43) lost to SA Amberpet CC 195/9 in 31.4 overs (Sai Rishi G 72; Amaan 3/35).