Bathukamma Trophy: Adarsh stars in CCOB’s title win

Riding on Adarsh Deshmukh’s 4/26 and Chaaturya’s 77-run knock, CCOB Cricket Association defeated Mir Ali Cricket Academy by 36 runs to lift the 7th Edition of Bathukamma Trophy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

CCOB winners of Bathukamma Trophy-Jr Cricket Championship in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Riding on Adarsh Deshmukh’s 4/26 and Chaaturya’s 77-run knock, CCOB Cricket Association defeated Mir Ali Cricket Academy by 36 runs to lift the 7th Edition of Bathukamma Trophy-Jr Cricket Championship at Babu Rao Sagar Cricket Grounds, Peerzadiguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chaaturya’s half-century helped the winners to post 212/7 in 30 overs. In reply, Mir Ali Cricket Academy were bundled out for 176 in 25.1 overs with Syed Ali scoring 77 runs of 57 balls.

Brief Scores: Final: CCOB Cricket Association 212/7 in 30 overs (Chaaturya 77) bt Mir Ali Cricket Academy 176 in 25.1 overs (Syed Ali 77; Adarsh Deshmukh 4/26).

Awards: Most Valuable Player: Abhinav Kumar, Man of the Match (Finals): Chaaturya, Best Batsman: Syed Ali, Best Bowler: Adarsh Deshmukh, Best Fielder: Hrishikesh Goud, Best Allrounder : Ambarish B, Game-Changer-Award: Tabrez, Emerging Player: Mohammed Rehan, The Spirit of Cricket Award: Mohammed Arshad.

