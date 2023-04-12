Hyderabad: Parks near Hussain Sagar to be closed on Friday in view of Ambedkar statue unveiling

The parks and other establishments around Hussain Sagar would remain closed on April 14 in view of 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar
Hyderabad: In view of the unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Hussain Sagar, the parks and other establishments there would remain closed on April 14.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release on Wednesday said NTR Gardens, Lumbini park, NTR Ghat, Pitstop, Jalavihar, Sanjeeviah Park and Amogham restaurant will be closed on April 14.