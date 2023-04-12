| Hyderabad Parks Near Hussain Sagar To Be Closed On Friday In View Of Ambedkar Statue Unveiling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

The parks and other establishments around Hussain Sagar would remain closed on April 14 in view of 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: In view of the unveiling of the 125-foot statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near Hussain Sagar, the parks and other establishments there would remain closed on April 14.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release on Wednesday said NTR Gardens, Lumbini park, NTR Ghat, Pitstop, Jalavihar, Sanjeeviah Park and Amogham restaurant will be closed on April 14.

