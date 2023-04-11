Foolproof plan to rejuvenate lakes in Hyderabad

Officials of GHMC and HMDA preparing foolproof plan to rejuvenate and take up comprehensive development of lakes in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 09:00 AM, Tue - 11 April 23

A view of the Kotha Cheruvu, which will be developed as part of Lake Development Programme . — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: A foolproof plan to rejuvenate and take up comprehensive development of 50 city lakes is being prepared by the officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

As a part of the exercise, the maps of various State government departments will also be superimposed to make sure there is no scope for encroachment. Presently among the 50 lakes that have been handed over to builders/developers, as part of the ‘Lake Development Programme’, there are some water bodies whose boundaries are different in the maps of Revenue and Irrigation departments.

To address this issue, before the lake rejuvenation works commence on the ground, maps of various departments will be superimposed.

Presently, the GHMC and HMDA have kept ready the time-lapse satellite maps showing the boundaries of lakes over the period of years. Further, to keep the lakes free from encroachments, Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) officials have demarcated the boundaries including the Full Tank Level (FTLs) and buffer zone making the boundaries predefined.

With the lake boundaries being established, the MA&UD officials will hold meetings with the architects of the real estate companies that have come forward to rejuvenate lakes under the ‘Lake Rejuvenation Programme’. Under this initiative, presently, real estate companies have taken up the rejuvenation of 50 lakes as a part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the works will be supervised by the GHMC and HMDA.

“To avoid probable legal hurdles in the future, as directed by MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao, we are going to hold meetings with the architects of real estate companies at the earliest so that the designs are finalized first,” a MA&UD official, said.

Meanwhile, to address the issue related to private lands in lake premises, popularly known as Shikam Pattas in villages, the Telangana government has decided to issue Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates.

“TDR certificates will be issued to the owners of private properties whose lands are in lake premises citing that, these certificates will be a win-win situation for property owners and State government as construction is strictly not allowed in them,” said a MA&UD official.

Caption: Walking tracks, amphitheatres, play areas for children, gazebos, open gyms, greenery, benches, toilets and illumination to come up in and around lakes.