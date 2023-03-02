Hyderabad: Students of The School unleash talent at Science Expo

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 04:09 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Science expos and educational fairs in schools have come a long way. They are no longer the work of amateurs that they used to be. Today they standout for creativity and ingenuity. No wonder models put by students, both static and working, are a pleasure to behold.

The science expo held the other day at Success – The School in Tolichowki is a case in point. It had a touch of finesse and professionalism, something unheard of at school level. The selection of themes, preparation of models and the final presentation by students spoke of commitment and untiring efforts put in by students, parents and teachers.

The models were attention grabbing to say the least. Not just science and technology, there were models on other subjects too. Intricacies of mathematics, journey of mankind, cosmology and beauty of English, Urdu, Hindi and Telugu languages were also explained through models and charts. Fun activities were also thrown in for good measure. All the students, right from prep class to tenth – gave their best to make the science expo a memorable experience.

Khadija-tul-Kubra, a UKG student, came up with a simple but eye-catching model of the summer season. She explained with actions how summer gives an opportunity to swim, surf and visit beaches. “It’s time for fun and a lot of sun”, she remarked.

Afra Fatima and Afsheen Furqan of 5th class presented a working model of LCM (least common multiple) and HCF (highest common factor). “Math gives us hope that every problem has a solution”, they said.

It was talent unplugged at Success. The way the little ones explained their models showed that learning is really a funny experience. They used their classroom knowledge to develop models which made things easy to understand. The expo gave them a platform to exhibit their scientific knowledge and explore their creative flair. What’s more it helped them indulge in outside the box thinking. The way the students explained their models in fluent English showed their confidence level and also public speaking skills.

The story of Gulliver’s Travels was well depicted by Akbar Ahmed Baig, a sixth class student. He used a big doll to show Gulliver being tied down with ropes by the Lilliputians – hand, foot and hair. Women’s empowerment was also a theme. Some students dressed like Indra Gandhi, Mother Teresa, boxing sensation Nikhat Zareen and Sania Mirza to show what the fair sex could achieve. Students of Success Hifz Academy fashioned models on the Islamic theme. Visitors were seen thronging the models of the holy Kaba, Jamarat pillars, Jabal Thawr, the mountain located in Saudi Arabia, and the huge whale which swallowed Prophet Yunus (pbuh).

All in all the students displayed attributes of a future ready graduate – critical thinker, curious researcher, proficient reader, strong team contributor, effective communicator, global citizen. “We want our students to develop well rounded personalities”, said school director, Sameena Sultana.