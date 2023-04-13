Hyderabad: Three people die of electrocution in Tolichowki

When a youngster named Syed Aneesuddin went to switch on the electric water pump at his house, he got electrocuted and collapsed. His cousins who went to his rescue also died.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 AM, Thu - 13 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three relatives reportedly died of electrocution at a house in Tolichowki in Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

According to the police, Syed Aneesuddin (17) went to switch on the electrical water pump at their house in Paramount colony when he got electrocuted and collapsed.On noticing it, his two cousins Razaq (18) and Rizwan (17) came to his rescue and both of them got electrocuted.

On hearing the commotion in the house neighbours rushed and switched off the power supply. On information the police reached to the spot and informed 108 ambulance who shifted them to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

The police booked a case and are investigating.