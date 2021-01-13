Hyderabad: PD Act against suspects in realtor’s murder case

Shaik Rasheed, chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel at MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar, and his chefs, Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran are the suspects in the case

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday said a rowdy sheet will be opened against three suspects involved in the gruesome murder case of Mohd Khaleel, a realtor in full public view at Attapur earlier this week.

Officials said proposals will be sent to invoke the Preventive Detention Act against them as well. Shaik Rasheed, chef and owner of Garib Nawaz Hotel at MM Pahadi in Rajendranagar, and his chefs, Mohammed Azmath and Syed Imran stabbed Khaleel to death on Sunday night.

Rasheed bore grudge against Khaleel after the latter pressurized him to repay the hand loan borrowed to renovate his hotel.

