Hyderabad: Pedestrian injured after private bus hits him

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: A rashly driven private college bus hit a pedestrian grievously injuring him at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts on Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred when the driver of the bus proceeding towards Hayathnagar, hit T Rangaiah (50), a daily wage worker who was crossing the road. Rangaiah suffered grievous injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The Abdullapurmet police are investigating.

Mild tension prevailed following the incident when the victim’s family members and villagers staged a protest on the road. The police reached the spot and cleared them.

