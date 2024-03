Hyderabad: Pesticide unit at Nacharam gutted in fire

No casualties were reported in the incident.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 10:29 AM

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at company in Nacharam Industrial Area on Monday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a pesticide unit in early hours and on information fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

The fire officials are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. The Nacharam police assisted the fire department in the operation.