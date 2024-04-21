Car fire erupts in Aramgarh, no casualties

The driver, Shahbaz Khan, was travelling towards National Police Academy road when he noticed smoke coming from the vehicle.

Hyderabad: A car went up in flames at Aramgarh in the city on Saturday night. No casualties were reported.

The driver, Shahbaz Khan, was travelling towards National Police Academy road when he noticed smoke coming from the vehicle. He got down immediately after stopping the car and within seconds the fire engulfed and gutted the vehicle.

On information a fire tender from Rajendranagar fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.

The officials suspect fire might have started due to a short circuit.