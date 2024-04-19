| Hyderabad Fire In Apartment In Bolarum None Hurt

Hyderabad: Fire in apartment in Bolarum; none hurt

The Alwal police and fire department officials reached the spot and managed to douse the fire by deploying fire tenders within an hour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 08:22 PM

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment at Bolarum on Friday. No casualties were reported, police said.

The residents spotted the fire and immediately rushed to safety and alerted the fire department and police.

The Alwal police and fire department officials reached the spot and managed to douse the fire by deploying fire tenders within an hour.

“Due to the presence of mattress and other combustible material in the apartment, fire spread quickly and smoke engulfed the place,” said an official.

The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated, officials said.