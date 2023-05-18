Hyderabad: Philanthropist who cycled 15,000 km felicitated by Thalassemia Society

Joydeb Routh embarked on a cycle tour from his native Kolkata on October 1, 2022 and since then has covered 15,000 km

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: A philanthropist who is cycling across the country since October, 2022, to spread awareness on the importance of blood donation, was felicitated by Hyderabad-based Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) on Thursday.

Joydeb Routh embarked on a cycle tour from his native Kolkata on October 1, 2022 and since then has covered 15,000 km. Routh, who was in Hyderabad as part of the cycling tour, is now aiming to cycle another 10,000 km and draw attention to the life-saving impact of blood transfusions for patients suffering from various ailments.

“Joydeb’s cycling tour serves as an inspiration to all of us and highlights the significance of blood donation in improving the lives of individuals affected by Thalassemia and sickle cell anaemia,” TSCS president, Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, said.

Joydeb Routh thanked the Society members for recognition and added, “It’s humbling to meet young Thalassemia patients and their parents. Their resilience and strength motivates me to continue my journey and advocate for blood donation.”