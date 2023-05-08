World Thalassemia Day: TSCS, IAP organise ‘Walk for a Cause’ at Necklace Road

Hyderabad: Amateur runners, health enthusiasts, family members of Thalassemia patients and public health advocates participated in a 1K run/walk titled ‘Walk for a Cause’ at Necklace Road on Monday.

Organised to mark World Thalassemia Day by Hyderabad-based Thalassemia Sickle Cell Society (TSCS) in collaboration with with Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP twin cities), the walk , which also featured Telugu actors Sudhakar Komakula and Rakshit Atluri, was aimed at spreading awareness about the hereditary blood disorder and promoting the mission to eradicate it forever.

Dr. Chandrakant Agarwal, president, TSCS, said “The response for the special walk has been overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the support of the people of Hyderabad for our mission to eradicate Thalassemia forever. We hope that this event will help raise awareness about the disease and inspire people to take action to support Thalassemia patients and their families.”

Office bearers of IAP (twin cities) including its president, Dr. Laxman Garlapati, Secretary, Dr. NL Sridhar, CEO and Secretary, TSCS, Dr. Suman Jain, VP, TSCS, Ratnavali Kothapalli, Aleem Baig and others were present.

