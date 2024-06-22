Hyderabad: Plainclothes police team nabs mobile phone snatchers after dramatic confrontation

A police team in plainclothes searching for mobile phone snatchers accidentally becomes target of snatchers gang. After a brief struggle a shot is fired and four mobile snatchers were nabbed

Mobile phone snatcher gang nabbed

Hyderabad: A plainclothes policemen team deployed to nab mobile phone snatchers hit the jackpot literally, when one of the snatchers attempted to grab the mobile phone of a policeman.

As the startled policemen team grappled with the alleged snatcher, they were attacked by latter’s accomplices. In the melee that continued on Friday night, one of the policemen fired a warning shot in air following which the alleged mobile phone snatchers were subdued and taken into custody. The interesting incident took place in Chilkalguda on Friday night.

The special police team in plainclothes armed with short weapons like pistols and revolvers were deployed on information that a gang of mobile phone snatchers were moving around in Secunderabad.

According to a senior police official, four persons came on two motorcycles and attempted to snatch a mobile phone from one of the police personnel. “One of the constables fired a shot into air in self-defense, after which the four-member gang surrendered. They were taken into custody and being questioned,” he added.

In view of a rise in the incidents of murders and property offences, the city police higher ups have deployed special teams armed with short weapons.

In another incident, a senior police officer of Hyderabad police reportedly opened one round fire in air with a pistol at Asifnagar. The incident happened during inspections of a few police stations in the south west zone of the Hyderabad city in view of recent murder incidents reported in the area on Friday night.

The official reportedly took the weapon of a police officer and to test its efficiency, fired a shot in air.