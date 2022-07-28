Hyderabad: Police arrest chain snatchers involved in police constable attack

chain snatchers-weapons.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Central Crime Station police along with the Madhapur Zone police on Thursday arrested two persons who were involved in a series of chain snatching offences and also attacking a police constable on Tuesday.

Police seized two firearms, 15 live rounds, 2 knives, 3 gold chains, 1 bike and 2 mobile phones from them. The arrested persons were Ishan Niranjan Neelamnalli (21) and Rahul (19), both from Gulbarga of Karnataka.

According to the police, the two, along with their accomplices, committed chain snatchings at Gachibowli, Kukatpally and Ramachandrapuram on Monday evening. Even as special teams were formed to nab them, the gang on Tuesday morning committed two more chain snatchings in Miyapur.

“Our teams were alerted and on information that the suspects were escaping towards BHEL on the outskirts, all patrol cars and crime teams cordoned off entries and exits. Police personnel were deployed for vehicle checking at different locations,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said.

During this, Head Constable Yadaiah and his team from the Madhapur CCS identified the suspects moving towards HIG Gate and chased and caught them.

“In the process, Ishan stabbed Yadaiah with a knife. But, with great determination and strength, the cop did not let go and held him tight until other officials overpowered the attacker,” Raveendra said.

The suspects were involved in similar cases in Karnataka, wherein they attacked the local police who tried to nab them. Apart from this, they were also involved in automobile theft cases, the Commissioner said, adding that efforts were on to nab the absconding suspects.

Meanwhile, the condition of Yadaiah, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital is said to be stable. The Commissioner reiterated that the police department was proud of its officers and said Yadaiah and his team would be recommended for suitable medals and rewards.