Hyderabad police arrests two offenders for stealing batteries from traffic signal posts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:04 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Two offenders who were allegedly stealing batteries from traffic signal posts were arrested by the Abid Road police on Monday.

The arrested persons Shaik Azeemuddin and M Jangala moved around the city in the night and used to steal the batteries of traffic signalling systems installed at junctions.

The police said the gang was involved in thefts reported at Begum Bazaar, Begumpet, Habeebnagar, Gopalapuram, Malakpet, Shahinayathgunj and few other police stations.

In all they were involved in 11 cases.

The police produced them before court and remanded.