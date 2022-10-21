Hyderabad: Hawala Gang held, Rs 1.1 crore seized

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the Shahinayathgunj police busted a hawala money racket on Thursday evening and arrested four persons on charges of operating hawala transactions in and around Hyderabad and seized unaccounted cash of Rs.1.1 crore and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Kamlesh (47), Ashok Kumar (35), Rahul Agarwal (28) and Ratan Singh (25), all traders from Goshamaha, Ghansi Bazaar and Shahinayathgunj.

The prime suspect, Kamlesh Kumar, who is into plastic business at Begum Bazaar, could not make good income in his business and decided to operate hawala in the city, the police said.

“He shared his plan with his associates, who agreed to help him in operating the hawala racket, on commission basis. They helped in collection of money and delivery to customers,” a senior police official said. Following a tip-off, the police team caught the gang during vehicle checking at MJ Bridge in Jummerat Bazaar.

On questioning they did not have any satisfactory answers and hence were taken into custody and cash seized. Further investigation is on.