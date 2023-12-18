Hyderabad: Police conduct searches in pubs to combat drug sale and consumption

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:56 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The police on Sunday night conducted searches at different pubs in the city to check for sale or consumption of drugs.

The police along with clues team checked the bars and pubs located at Jubilee Hills Road No 10, 36 and 45.

The police teams thoroughly scanned the premises and checked all possible places were drugs are packed and kept at hidden. For the first time the police took help of sniffer dog special trained to sniff out drugs during their operation.

The searches were conducted for almost two hours. The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Sunday had held a meeting with the police officials and asked them to focus on drug trafficking and consumption in the city.