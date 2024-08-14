Hyderabad: Police crack Balapur businessman murder case

The Balapur police cracked the murder case of Khaja Riyazuddin, which turned out to be a contract killing arranged for Rs 13 lakh by the victim’s rival.

14 August 2024

While some of the suspects were nabbed, some others are absconding including the key conspirator, Shaik Mohammed Hameed who is suspected to have got the crime executed from Dubai.

The victim, Khaja Riyazuddin who ran a footwear business was returning home on a bike when he was intercepted by the gang of suspects on RCI-Mallapur road and attacked, on August 8. Riyazuddin was brutally beaten and then shot in his chest with a firearm by the suspects.

According to the police, Mohammed Saleem took the contract to kill Riyazuddin and along with other hired associates purchased firearm at Lucknow and other weapons such as axe and knife. The police investigating team having picked up the main suspect are now widening their net to catch other suspects involved.