Hyderabad police, GHMC bust synthetic fingerprint scam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:12 AM, Thu - 14 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing with the assistance of the Hyderabad City Police busted a synthetic fingerprint scam and took into custody a few persons.

On specific inputs of some supervisors in sanitation wing of the GHMC preparing synthetic fingerprints and using it to mark their biometric attendance, a probe was initiated.

Over 40 synthetic fingerprints were seized from three supervisors working in the Goshamahal and Malakpet circles.

“Several workers were not physical attending duties but their attendance was being marked regularly,” an official said, adding that it was found that such malpractice was prevalent in other circles of the GHMC as well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .