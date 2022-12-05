Hyderabad: Police intensify probe into fake baba activities

The police are probing all angles including forced prostitution and selling the content to pornography websites or channels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:17 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

The police are probing all angles including forced prostitution and selling the content to pornography websites or channels.

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested the truck driver Syed Hussain who allegedly conned women into believing he could help rain currency notes and collect their photos. A case under Section 417, 420 and 354 (B) of IPC is registered against him.

ACP Falaknuma, Shaik Jahangeer, said the man was collecting nude photos of women who approached with health, financial and domestic issues. “Hussain came to the city four days ago and was staying at the house of a relative at Salala near Chandrayangutta. On information about the activity a raid was conducted by the Chandrayangutta police and the man was nabbed,” he said.

The police found a few hundred photos in the mobile phone seized from Hussain. “He was sending the photographs to one Jadugar Ghulam of Gulbarga. We have to nab the man and more details will emerge after he is caught,” said the official.

The police are probing all angles including forced prostitution and selling the content to pornography websites or channels. A special team is sent to Gulbarga to nab Jadugar Ghulam.