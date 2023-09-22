Hyderabad police issue safety measures for Ganesh idols immersion in city

Published Date - 02:42 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police has provided a list of safety measures for event organizers to adhere to during the Ganesh Visarjan day, aimed at ensuring a seamless and secure procession for the immersion of Ganesh idols in the city.

Posting from their official handle, the city police shared the following rules:

First and foremost, it is advised that vehicles carrying the idols should commence early to avoid congestion and ensure a timely procession. Only specified number of idols should be carried in the vehicle.

The use of musical systems with DJs on vehicles is strictly prohibited on the day of immersion. In addition to safety concerns, the vehicle movement should not affect or cause any obstruction to free flow of traffic on the road. t is also important to ensure that vehicles carrying the idols are not stopped near places of worship, or any other junctions.

No person under the influence of alcohol or any other narcotic substances will be permitted in the vehicles taking part in the procession. Vermilion (kumkum) or gulal should not be sprinkled on passers-by, as this may lead to disturbance to the public.

Participants in the procession are prohibited from carrying any form of weapons, such as sticks, swords, knives, firearms, inflammable materials, or any other dangerous items. Any provocative speeches, slogans, postures, banners, or actions that could hurt the feelings of any section of the public should be avoided.

Lastly, the volunteers/organizers shall promptly inform the police of any incidents and matters of importance. Any rumors circulating on platforms like WhatsApp or other social media sites should be reported to the Hyderabad City Police at their WhatsApp number: 9490616555.

