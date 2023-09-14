Civic authorities distributing clay idols for free

This year, GHMC is distributing 3.10 lakh clay idols across the city, informed the Commissioner Ronald Rose.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

File photo

Hyderabad: With less than a week left for Ganesh Chathurthi, civic bodies have amped up their campaign promoting eco-friendly idols. This year, GHMC is distributing 3.10 lakh clay idols across the city, informed the Commissioner Ronald Rose.

Of them, 2.70 lakh idols are eight inches tall, 30,000 measuring one foot, and another 10,000 idols standing at one and a half feet in height. With a formal launch at Hyderabad District Collector’s office on Friday, around 3,000 idols will be made available at each of the 150 ward offices of GHMC, he added.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi also asked Corporators to create awareness about the importance of using clay idols and instructed them to take up distribution drives in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Member Secretary of TS Pollution Control Board (PCB) Krishna Adithya on Thursday presented a clay idol of Lord Ganesha to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. Apart from collaborating with industries to promote clay idols, PCB is urging the public to use eco-friendly idols through an auto campaign and is also distributing 2 lakh idols this year.