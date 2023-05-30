Hyderabad: Gang inspired by ‘Special 26’ robs gold worth Rs 60 lakh from jewellry shop, arrested

Gang posing as I-T officials, wearing fake identity cards barged into the shop at Pot Market in Secunderabad and robbed 1,700 grams gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh, by confining the workers, and fled

Hyderabad: A four-member robbery gang, allegedly inspired by Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Special 26’ and similar movies on pseudo I-T officials, robbed 17 gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh from a jewellry shop, was arrested by the Task Force and Market police on Tuesday.

Police recovered 7 gold bars weighing 573 grams from them.

The arrested persons are Rahman Gafoor Athar from Maharashtra, Zakir Ghani Athar from Chikkadpally, Praveen Yadav and Akash Arun Hovil, both from Maharashtra. The absconding persons are Abhijith Kumar, Amol, Siddanath, Sanjay Parsuram Jadhav, Shubham Vinod Jadhav and Ajay Vinod Jadhav.

A week before targeting the jewellery store, the gang members came to Hyderabad and stayed in a lodge in Secunderabad area, based on Zakir Ghani Athar’s information on the presence of gold bars and jewellry in the shop where he works.

As per their plan, on Saturday, the gang posing as I-T officials, wearing fake identity cards barged into the shop at Pot Market in Secunderabad and robbed 1,700 grams gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh, by confining the workers, and fled.

