Go skydiving indoors at Gravity Zip for an exhilarating experience 

The indoor skydiving arena at Gravity Zip makes sure that you’re safe to experience skydiving in a supervised yet enjoyable domain.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Have you ever tried any extreme sport? Are you adventurous enough to give it a try? If you’re not up for the rigid training, or if you’re petrified of heights but have an urge to experience the elation, you have to visit Gravity Zip at Gandipet. We are talking about the extreme sport of skydiving here. The place offers an amazing experience of skydiving, while staying indoors, in our very own Hyderabad.

Cherish the exact feeling of diving into the air just like a bird, as you can “feel free” at the wind speed of 200 miles/hr. The exhilarating experience makes you feel as if you’re floating in the air, almost weightless. Although it’s overwhelming initially, it becomes very satisfying once you get comfortable with and accustomed to the adrenaline rush.

The staff and the instructor here are very well-trained and amazing. The timings are 12 noon to 9 pm on all days.

You could also explore the newly opened cafés such as Old Madras Baking Company and others in the vicinity to hang out with family and friends, and make memories along the way while having a great weekend together.

If you’re thinking of what to do with your weekends, this is a very good and mesmerising option as you can end your week on a fun-filled and adventurous note.

— Rithika Katare