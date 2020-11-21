Hyderabad police ready for polls: Anjani Kumar

Anjani Kumar said the police are taking all steps to ensure a free and fair election in coordination with the GHMC and Election Commission.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, on Saturday visited the Distribution, Reception and Counting (DRC) center at Osmania University along with senior officials and inspected the security arrangements there.

Speaking to the media persons later, Anjani Kumar said the police are taking all steps to ensure a free and fair election in coordination with the GHMC and Election Commission. “It is our responsibility to conduct the municipal elections without any difficulty to the voter. We are ready to face any situation,” he said.

The team of officials today inspected the strong room, counting room, functioning of CCTV cameras and spoke to the authorities about arrangements.

Anjani Kumar said the police have found huge amounts during vehicle checking in the city and nine cases were registered at different police stations. The money will be handed over to the IT department, as per the directions of the Election Commission. He advised people against carrying more than Rs.50,000 with them and when required, relevant supporting documents about the cash should be carried.

Around 1,500 licensed weapons were deposited at the local police station, he said adding, “we have excluded those from the Army as well as those in other sectors such as banks and sports”.

Hyderabad has about 75 lakh voters and all steps have been taken to ensure they exercise their right to vote without any fear. He appealed to the people not to believe in rumors on social media. “If anyone misleads the people, we will take action against them,” he cautioned.

