Hyderabad police seize 8 grams of Amphetamine drug, 5 including woman drug supplier arrested

According to the police, Ayesha went to Mumbai and brought the drug for the four others who were arrested. The woman was regularly visiting different States and purchasing drugs and selling it in the city to customers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman drug supplier along with four other persons was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Monday. The police seized eight grams of Amphetamine drug from her.

The arrested persons are Ayesha Firdous (21), resident of Santoshnagar, Qizaruddin Anas (21), of Chaderghat, Mohd Affan (21), Ayaz Khan (21) and Shahbaaz Shareef (21), all residents of Saidabad.

According to the police, Ayesha went to Mumbai and brought the drug for the four others who were arrested. The woman was regularly visiting different States and purchasing drugs and selling it in the city to customers.

“The woman is a regular supplier to the four arrested persons. A few more persons who purchased the drugs from the woman have been identified and action will be initiated soon against them also,” said an official.

A case under NDPS Act is booked and investigation going on.