Focus more on cybercrime, drugs and women safety related issues: Telangana DGP to police officials

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta advised police officials to take special measures to ensure safety of people and traffic management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta asked police officials to focus more on cybercrime, drugs and women safety related issues and advised them to take special measures to ensure safety of people and traffic management.

“Telangana police have always been at the forefront in the country. We have worked as a team and teamwork always pays off,” he said at an event organized by the IPS Officers Association on Monday to mark the beginning of New Year.

In addition to the DGP, other senior officials including Road Safety Authority, Chairman Anjani Kumar, Home Secretary, Jithender, Intelligence Chief B Shivadhar Reddy, and Govind Singh attended the event.

Ravi Gupta stressed the need to use technology to make policing more transparent and democratic. “People are our strength and their safety is our primary goal. We will work with the same dedication in the New Year and showcase the performance of Telangana Police once again,” he added.