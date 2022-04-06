Hyderabad police seize 840 gm hash oil, arrest four

Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with the Nallakunta police on Wednesday arrested four persons and seized 840 grams of hash oil from them.

The arrested persons were K Nageshwar Rao (36) of Vishakhapatnam, V Lakshmipathi (25) of Hafeezpet, A Vamshi Krishna (25) of Miyapur and Vikram Morya (22) a student from Sangareddy.

HNEW DCP Gummi Chakravarthy said Lakshmipathi was procuring the drug from Nageshwar Rao from Araku at low prices and selling it in the city.

“He purchased the oil for Rs.50,000 a kilogram and sold five grams of the oil for Rs.3,000. He formed a syndicate in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda and was supplying it to small peddlers and consumers,” the DCP said, adding that his name had surfaced recently after the death of a BTech student who was regularly using drugs like hash oil and ganja. Police were looking for him since then.

