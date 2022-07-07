Hyderabad police sends 18 children to shelter homes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police rescued 18 children who were found begging on the streets and shifted them to shelter homes.

The city police have launched ‘Operation Muskaan – VIII’ in coordination with the women and child welfare department, labour department, education department, health department revenue department, panchayath raj department and NGOs from July 1 in the city.

A total of 17 teams are participating in the operation being conducted across the city. While 18 children who were found begging were picked up from Paradise,

Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank and Secunderabad, two child labourers were rescued from Secunderabad. All of them were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and were shifted to Bal Vihar at Yousufguda and Child Home at Saidabad.