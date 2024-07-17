Hyderabad Cybercrime Police freeze accounts to prevent fraudsters from transferring funds

The Hyderabad cybercrime police blocked the transfer of Rs.28.07 lakh belonging to four persons who were conned into transferring the money to cyber fraudsters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 06:24 PM

In the first case, the police stopped the transfer of Rs. 20.08 lakh belonging to a victim of cyber fraud. The amount was stopped after immediate coordination with a private bank when the victim lodged a complaint with NCRP portal about the cyber fraud. In the other cases, the police successfully stopped the transfer of funds Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 5.9 lakh and Rs. 9.40 lakh belonging to three victims.

Altogether the victims had transferred around Rs. 37.32 lakh to the cyber fraudsters and on realizing having been duped, they approached the police. The NCRP portal team of cybercrime police immediately contacted the banks and put on hold further transfer of the money.

“Due to prompt action, the police could withhold an amount of Rs. 28.07 lakh belonging to the victims. After necessary legal formalities the amount will be refunded to them,” said DCP Cybercrimes, D Kavitha.