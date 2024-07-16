Hyderabad: Traffic diversions on Wednesday for ‘Bibi ka Alam’ procession

The Hyderabad traffic police in view of Bibi ka Alam procession in old city on Wednesday announced traffic diversions between 12 pm to 10 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 July 2024, 05:15 PM

File photo

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, and traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and diverted at Jabbar Hotel.

Vehicular traffic from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and diverted towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli. When the main procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, traffic from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and be diverted towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary.

Traffic from Moghalpura and Volta hotel will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads and from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina, it will be diverted at Gulzar House.

When the procession reaches Kotla Alija, traffic from Moghalpura water tank will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side, and from Shakkerkote it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction.

Traffic from Nayapool will not be allowed towards Charminar and diverted at Madina X Road towards the City College amd when the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, it traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noor khan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will be diverted at Salarjung rotary towards Nayapul, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan bazar.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, traffic from Chaderghat rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and diverted at Chaderghat rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Koti via Chaderghat bridge,and traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will be diverted towards Afzal gunj and Gowliguda sides at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartauq, the traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted at Nayapul towards Madina.

The APSRTC/TGSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 am to 9 pm and they will not be allowed to come on Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession reaches the destination.

In Secunderabad, traffic proceeding from Tank Bund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road. Traffic from the R.P.Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House (via) Kavadiguda X roads. The Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj will be One Way towards Ranigunj side.