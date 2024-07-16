Hyderabad: Police nab two, seize 12 kg of ganja

Abdul Khaleel (34) and Mohd Arshad (27), both residents of Falaknuma, were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south west) team for possessing ganja on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 07:42 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who were possessing ganja were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south west) team on Tuesday. The police seized 12 kg of the contraband from them.

Those caught are Abdul Khaleel (34) and Mohd Arshad (27), both residents of Falaknuma. The duo had procured the marijuana from Miskeen Khan alias Waheed and were going to sell it when on information the Task Force team caught them.

A case is booked against them at Asifnagar police station under NDPS Act.

Khaleel and Arshad were previously involved in different criminal cases.