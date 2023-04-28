Hyderabad: PPS Motors unveils MG Comet EV in LB Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: PPS Motors Pvt Ltd, authorized dealer for MG Motor India has unveiled the MG Comet EV at its showroom in LB Nagar. Actor and model, Daksha Nagarkar, Regional Manager, MG Motor India, Pawan Kumar, unveiled the Comet EV in the presence of G Neeraj, COO, PPS Motors, Haribabu, Sales Manager and other staff.

MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, had unveiled its smart electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV, announcing a new chapter in urban mobility solutions for India.

The versatile GSEV-platform-based PureEV has a minimalist yet spacious design and possesses an inherent agility that allows smooth, stress-free commuting within the city, a press release said. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies.

The Smart EV – MG Comet will be available at a special introductory price of Rs.Rs.7,98000/- (ex-showroom).

Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “The Comet EV is more than just a car, it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities.”

