Hyderabad: Pre-construction activities of Airport Metro in full swing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: To expedite the grounding of Airport Metro works, a number of pre-construction activities have been taken up in parallel processing mode and they are being carried out at a fast pace, said the Managing Director, Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML), NVS Reddy, here on Saturday.

While the last date for submission of bids for the General Consultant (GC) is January 20 and these expert engineering consultants would be in position by early next month, parallel survey work to fine-tune the metro alignment and station locations was in full swing.

The survey work was being done using both the satellite-based Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) and the Electronic Total Station with built-in programs for more accuracy and capturing of accurate coordinates, he said. The survey has so far covered 21km up to Fort Grand underpass near Shamshabad town and would be completed by the month-end. Thereafter, peg marking of the alignment would start, said Reddy.

While the DPR has followed a typical railway engineering method to identify the station locations, an innovative approach was now being adopted by taking cognizance of the massive commercial and residential developments that have taken place in the last few years in Nanakramguda, Financial District, Kokapet, Narsingi, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad areas, HMDA’s master plan for development of this part of the city and it’s outskirts to determine the station locations.

This was in tune with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision of dispersal of the city’s growth to its outskirts and providing affordable housing within a commute distance of less than half an hour to work places, he added.