Hyderabad: President Murmu to be chief guest of Combined Graduation Parade of AFA on June 17

Droupadi Murmu would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the Combined Graduation Parade of the 211th Course at Air Force Academy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course at Air Force Academy (AFA) Dundigal, Hyderabad on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course of AFA , Dundigal will mark the successful completion of the demanding and challenging Pre-Commissioning Training of Flight Cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

During the parade ranks on the shoulders of the Flight Cadets will be unveiled, representing the award of the President’s Commission.

The RO also pins the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into. The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries, who have been trained by the Air Force.

The Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and will be awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque in recognition of his/her performance. The Flight Cadet standing first in the overall Order of Merit in the Ground Duty branches will also be presented with the President’s Plaque.

The Parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, a press release said.

