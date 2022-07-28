Hyderabad: Prohibitory order at EAMCET, inter supplementary exam centres

Hyderabad: A prohibitory order against any assembly of persons around 500 yards under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in vogue at all the examination centres for EAMCET on Saturday and Sunday and Intermediate Advanced Supplementary exams from August 1 to 10, in Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat, in an order said police officers, military personnel on duty, flying squad, education department officials and funeral processions were exempted.