TSPSC reschedules Group – II exam dates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the Group–II services recruitment test to 6th and 7th January, 2024. Earlier, the test was scheduled for November 2 and 3.

The Commission took this decision in the light of Election Commission of India announcing schedule for conduct of the State Legislative Assembly elections.

The test date has been rescheduled in view of the examination date coinciding with the election notification date, and since the critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election related activities, the Commission said.

A total of 783 Group – II vacancies were notified by the TSPSC and 5,51,943 candidates registered.